UPDATE: Missing Stearns County Man Found Safe
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has updated the public on a missing man.
The sheriff's office says 65-year-old Donald Theisen was located by deputies and determined he is not in harm's way.
The family had notified the sheriff's office that he walked away from his house in Farming Township at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Residents in the Farming and St. Martin area were being asked to be on the lookout for Theisen.
He is described as 5'8", 200 pounds, white, with a bald head. He was wearing blue jeans, a black polo shirt, black shoes, and was walking with a cane.
It's unclear where Theisen was located, but is safe.
