Missing Little Falls Teen May Be In St. Cloud

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for help in locating a runaway.

Get our free mobile app

The BCA says 17-year-old Shikita Jones of Little Falls had been staying with a relative in the 1400 block of Minnesota Boulevard in St. Cloud. On May 25th, Jones was reported as a runaway by the relative.

Authorities say she is believed to be with an unidentified man in the St. Cloud area and may have been recently seen at a gas station in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South. Jones has short gold hair, a small birthmark on her left cheek, and tattoos on her ankle and hip. The BCA says Jones has spoken with her family but will not tell them where she is staying.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today. Gallery Credit: Angela Brown