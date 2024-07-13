Missing Little Falls Teen May Be In St. Cloud
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for help in locating a runaway.
The BCA says 17-year-old Shikita Jones of Little Falls had been staying with a relative in the 1400 block of Minnesota Boulevard in St. Cloud. On May 25th, Jones was reported as a runaway by the relative.
Authorities say she is believed to be with an unidentified man in the St. Cloud area and may have been recently seen at a gas station in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South. Jones has short gold hair, a small birthmark on her left cheek, and tattoos on her ankle and hip. The BCA says Jones has spoken with her family but will not tell them where she is staying.
