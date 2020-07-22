BCA Identifies Crystal Officer Injured After Pursuit

CRYSTAL -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified a Crystal police officer who fired her weapon while she was being injured during a vehicle chase last week.

The BCA said Wednesday that Jessica Donahue is a 19-year veteran of Crystal Police Department. Donahue has been released from the hospital and is recovering. She is on standard administrative leave.

The incident happened last Thursday as a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver was boxed in, and as officers were trying to take the suspects into custody, the vehicle hit and ran over Donahue.

The BCA says the initial investigation indicated that Donahue fired at the suspect vehicle after it hit her.