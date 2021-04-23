Rochester Triple Murder Suspect Enters Not Guilty Pleas

Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man charged with a triple homicide last year has entered not guilty pleas to second-degree murder charges.

30-year-old Renard Carter appeared remotely before an Olmsted County Judge yesterday and pleaded not guilty to three murder counts stemming from the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and her young daughter. Carter was arrested in South Carolina several hours after the bodies of 23-year-old Kiona Foote and 2-year-old Miyona Miller were found in their northeast Rochester apartment on September 13th.

Carter was shot and wounded by a police officer in Columbia, South Carolina after he was located in an apartment and emerged from the residence holding a BB gun. After spending several days in a hospital, Carter was returned to Rochester, where he remains jailed on $5 million bail.

His next court appearance and trial date have not been scheduled.

News Update: Minneapolis Man Charged With Shooting at MN National Guard