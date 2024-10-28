Minnesota’s U.S. Senate Candidates Debate

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Senator Amy Klobuchar is accusing Republican challenger Royce White of insulting our veterans and the military.

During a U-S Senate debate Sunday on W-C-C-O radio, she quoted White as saying, "the bad guys won in World War Two, “and "there were no good guys in World War Two"

"Definitively they were bad guys in my opinion. Not only that but we did incorporate Nazi scientists into our military and our academic institutions after World War Two. So those were bad guys as well. I didn't say that there were no good guys. I said the bad guys won, and they did."

Klobuchar responded:

You tell that to Earl Meyer who served both in the Korean War and in World War Two. He just got the Purple Heart. He has the shrapnel in his leg to show it. And I think when you look at the U-S and step back, this is not the kind of rhetoric that we need."

Klobuchar called for a cease-fire in Gaza and a two-state solution in Palestine. White said the U-S is on both sides of Israel's war in the Middle East and the War in Ukraine.