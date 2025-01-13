Minnesota’s First Free Park Day Approaching

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's first Free Park Day is Monday, January 20th.

It's a day when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources waives the parking permit fee across all 73 state parks and recreation areas.

There is a Free Park Day for all four seasons in Minnesota to give users a chance to enjoy the park at different times of the year.

Many parks offer snowshoe rentals and some parks offer cross-country ski rentals.

The Free Park Day does not include equipment rentals or other user fees like camping.

The DNR says trails are often icy, so visitors may want to bring traction devices for their footwear.

For more information on recreation activities or rentals, use the DNR's ParkFinder tool.

