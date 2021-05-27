Minnesotans Soon Able To Smoke Medical Marijuana

If you thought the day would never come that Minnesotans would be able to purchase smokable medical Marijuana, you are in for a surprise.

The law won't go into effect until around March of 2022, but has now been legalized in the state of Minnesota. Now just to be clear; I'm not saying that they legalized smoking pot in Minnesota; I said they have legalized smoking medical marijuana for people who really need it; who have medical conditions that require pain management.

In March of 2022, patients with a prescription for it will now be able to purchase the smokable form of the plant, in addition to the already available forms including pill, oil and liquid.

The problem with the current available forms however; is the cost. Most insurance companies don't cover these costs. Did I say most? I don't think ANY insurance companies will cover this cost. Why would they at this point? The Minnesota House and Senate both have made the approval of smokable medical marijuana.

This is a list of medical conditions listed here, from the Minnesota Department of Health; in which the smokable plant will be allowed for in 2022. They include:

Cancer patients

Glaucoma patients

HIV/AIDS

Tourette's Syndrome

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Those suffering from Seizures, like Epilepsy

Severe and persistent Muscle spasms

Inflammatory Bowel disease

Terminal illnesses of those left with a year or less to live

Intractable pain

PTSD

Autism Spectrum Disorders

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Alzheimer's

Chronic Pain

Sickle Cell Disease

Chronic Vocal/ Motor Tic Disorder