This holiday season, even though there has been a spike in COVID cases, especially in Minnesota, people are still planning to travel. This is a definite uptick from the last couple of years. There is the combined reason of just wanting to get out and see distant family and friends that haven't been able to travel since the pandemic, and also just because more and more places are opening up to travel.

If you are planning a flight for your travel plans, there are some foods and drinks that are the worst for you while flying. These should be avoided if possible, and as you will see, there are some exceptions.

HIGH SODIUM FOODS

I feel like this one really needs no explanation. But here's why anyway. People normally retain water during air travel. So if you consume some salty foods prior to boarding the flight, this will make things worse. You may feel super bloated during your flight making for an uncomfortable trip.

CARBONATED BEVERAGES

I find this one slightly ironic since they generally offer those on board. Carbonated beverages tend to make you feel "gassy" which can be unpleasant for you and the passengers around you. But, there is an exception to this one- if you are feeling nauseous, the carbonation can help ease an upset stomach.

ALCOHOL

Again, a bit ironic because they offer this to you in flight as well. The reason this one is not a great idea is because of the pressure of the cabin, a person will tend to get drunk a lot faster than if you were drinking on the ground. But let's be honest, sometimes this is a goal of some people. Just be aware.

Get our free mobile app

GASSY FOODS:

Foods like asparagus, brussel sprouts, cabbage, or beans. These are foods that are a good idea to avoid, and for obvious reasons. You can guess the reason simply by the description of these foods.

COFFEE

Coffee? Why? That's like a staple for travel as far as I'm concerned. But here's why it's not a great idea- coffee has the tendency to dehydrate you and to keep you awake. Flying is generally a great time to catch up on some much needed sleep.

OVER PROCESSED SNACKS

This is mostly if you already have a sensitive stomach. This can make your digestive system act up. Things like toast, an avocado or a small piece of fruit can help you feel full, and not upset your digestive system.

According to some dieticians,

Keep it simple.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State