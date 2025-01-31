Minnesotan Identified as Victim in Deadly Washington Plane Crash

Minnesotan Identified as Victim in Deadly Washington Plane Crash

Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- A woman from Minnesota is one of the 67 people killed in Wednesday's plane crash into the Potomac River in Washington, D-C.

Investigators say the flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with an Army helicopter in mid-air before crashing into the river.

Her family says Wendy Jo Shaffer grew up in Mahtomedi, Minnesota and later moved to North Carolina.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A GoFundMe page says Schaffer leaves behind two young sons and her husband. Nearly 200 thousand dollars has been raised for her family and funeral expenses.

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON