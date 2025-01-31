Minnesotan Identified as Victim in Deadly Washington Plane Crash

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- A woman from Minnesota is one of the 67 people killed in Wednesday's plane crash into the Potomac River in Washington, D-C.

Investigators say the flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with an Army helicopter in mid-air before crashing into the river.

Her family says Wendy Jo Shaffer grew up in Mahtomedi, Minnesota and later moved to North Carolina.

A GoFundMe page says Schaffer leaves behind two young sons and her husband. Nearly 200 thousand dollars has been raised for her family and funeral expenses.