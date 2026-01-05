UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several counties in Minnesota will be under another Winter Weather Advisory.

The National Weather Service says the Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Monday through noon on Tuesday.

Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch.

Several inches of snow will be possible on Saturday. The greatest chances for accumulating snow are currently across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. For the latest road conditions, check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website.

