UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for part of Minnesota from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

A storm system bringing rain early Tuesday will eventually transition to snow by Tuesday evening as colder air arrives. Currently, the best chance for several inches is north of Morris and Mora. Blowing snow may also occur from strong winds.

Na National Weather Service loading...

Lighter snow accumulation is likely farther south.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

St. Cloud has had just a trace of snow so far this season, which is about six inches below normal.