UNDATED (WJON News) -- A round of wintry weather is expected to impact much of Minnesota on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Stearns County, as well as counties to our west.

The Blizzard Warning will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. Sunday until 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

Benton and Sherburne counties, as well as counties to the east, will be under a Winter Storm Warning.

That will also be in effect from 9:00 a.m. on Sunday until 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

A very dynamic winter storm will bring several inches of accumulating snow, strong northwesterly winds, and significant impacts to travel to close the holiday weekend.

Locations across eastern Minnesota have the highest probability of exceeding 6" of snowfall Sunday into Monday. Snowfall amounts will be lower farther west; however, the combination of falling snow and strong winds creates potential blizzard conditions across this portion of the area.

Northwest winds are forecast to sustain between 20-30 mph and gust upwards of 45 mph to close the weekend.

Temperatures will crash following a cold frontal passage Sunday morning. The combination of air temperatures in the single digits and strong winds will yield wind chills as cold as -15 to -25 on Monday morning.

St. Cloud has officially had 19.3 inches of snow so far this season, which is 3.5 inches above normal. For the month of December, we've had 11.3 inches of snow, which is also about 3.5 inches above normal.