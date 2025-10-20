UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a windy day on Monday, get ready for even stronger winds on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of Minnesota on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sustained northwest winds will blow between 25 and 35 miles an hour with some gust over 45 miles an hour.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects like your Halloween decorations in your front yard.

The leaves on the trees have been slow to drop this year due to our mild fall, however with the strong winds we can expect to lose quite a few leaves on Tuesday.