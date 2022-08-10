Minnesota Wild’s Road Tour Stops in St. Cloud Wednesday
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Wild are coming to town Wednesday.
Their 2022 Road Tour is stopping in St. Cloud from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites parking lot.
The stop includes interactive games, music, food and beverages for fans of all ages. Some of the games include an inflatable street hockey rink, and inflatable shooting activation, a video game station, a digital photo booth, and yard games.
Minnesota Wild mascot Nordy will be at all stops on the tour.
