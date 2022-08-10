Minnesota Wild’s Road Tour Stops in St. Cloud Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Wild are coming to town Wednesday.

Their 2022 Road Tour is stopping in St. Cloud from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites parking lot.

Photo Courtesy of the Minnesota Wild Photo Courtesy of the Minnesota Wild loading...

The stop includes interactive games, music, food and beverages for fans of all ages. Some of the games include an inflatable street hockey rink, and inflatable shooting activation, a video game station, a digital photo booth, and yard games.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Wild mascot Nordy will be at all stops on the tour.