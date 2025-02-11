ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota welcomed almost 130,000 new residents last year.

State demographer Susan Brower says a combination of things led to the growth.

Births had something to do with it. In addition to births, we’ve got people moving from other states, we've got people moving from other countries and it's really the increase in people moving from other countries that drove growth in this last period

In the past fiscal year, Minnesota welcomed about 30,000 newcomers from other countries. Brower says that number is usually around 10,000 to 15,000.

The top-sending countries tend to be countries like China and India. These change a bit from year to year, but remember some of these numbers are being driven by international students coming to Minnesota to attend colleges and universities here.

Brower says slightly more than 100,000 new residents were domestic newcomers from other states.