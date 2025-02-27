Winter Storm Warning for Part of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- While much of Minnesota will continue to enjoy unusually mild weather, one part of the state is returning to winter weather.
The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of the Arrowhead region. It will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Thursday through noon on Friday.
Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a High Wind Watch for the Red River Valley.
Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has a much different forecast for Central Minnesota.
Midday highs on Friday quickly fall during the afternoon with some passing rain/snow showers possible.
Windy conditions are expected Friday, including wind gusts of 40-50mph.
Clear but much colder on Saturday, followed by much milder conditions on Sunday with continued dry conditions.
