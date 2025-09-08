ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has issued an executive order on vaccine access.

The order directs the Minnesota Department of Health to expand its efforts to safeguard vaccine access in the state in response to federal actions restricting vaccine availability at the federal level.

The executive order also directs the state epidemiologists to issue a standing order for the COVID-19 vaccine, which would provide greater flexibility for health care providers and pharmacists to provide the vaccine.

The executive order follows moves by United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to change recommendations to limit vaccine access.

Unlike many other states, pharmacists in Minnesota can administer influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines are becoming available for people at clinics and pharmacies and there should be increasing availability over the next several weeks.