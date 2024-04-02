Report: Minnesota Has 7th Highest Tax Burden
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A new report says Minnesota has the seventh highest tax burden in the country.
Wallet Hub says our total tax burden is 9.95 percent. We're number four in the nation for individual income taxes, number 22 for property tax burden, and number 28 in total sales tax.
Source: WalletHub
The six states with a higher tax burden than Minnesota are New York, Hawaii, Vermont, Maine, California, and Connecticut.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota's Weather Outlook for April
- Music Line Up Announced for Wood Fired Wednesdays
- Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota In the Past Week
- Brady DeGagne Dancing for B&G Club SMART Girls Program
- Radiothon Raises Over $34,000 For Quiet Oaks Hospice House