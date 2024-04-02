Report: Minnesota Has 7th Highest Tax Burden

AndreyKrav

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A new report says Minnesota has the seventh highest tax burden in the country.

Wallet Hub says our total tax burden is 9.95 percent.  We're number four in the nation for individual income taxes, number 22 for property tax burden, and number 28 in total sales tax.

Source: WalletHub

The six states with a higher tax burden than Minnesota are New York, Hawaii, Vermont, Maine, California, and Connecticut.

