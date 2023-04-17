Minnesota State Parks Announced Free Days for this Season

Even though we just got another dumping of snow in the St. Cloud area, and across the state, we know it isn't going to last. So thoughts move on to weekend getaways and time to spend in Minnesota state parks.

Minnesota has several state parks, and they are open throughout the year for various events, but the parks are obviously busiest during the Spring- Fall seasons.

Getting outside and enjoying everything that Minnesota has to offer helps with everyone's psyche. We just feel better emotionally when we can get outside and enjoy the great outdoors; whether you do this by yourself for some tranquility or with a group of people.

The Minnesota DNR has announced the Free Days that happen throughout the season. The first Free Day will happen this month. This Saturday is Earth Day, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that that day, April 22 will be the first free day of the year.

The days that will be free will be these 4 dates:

The free days include free admission to the parks, but if you want to do any activities that would normally cost some kind of fee, that will still be charged. That includes camping, rentals or guided tours. But hiking, biking, swimming, skiing, etc are included in the price of admission, so those activities will be free on those 4 dates.

Get out and explore Minnesota!

