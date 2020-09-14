Minnesota State Launches COVID-19 Dashboard for Member Schools

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State System has launched a COVID-19 dashboard with public information regarding the number of confirmed cases on each of the system's campuses.

At St. Cloud State University the dashboard lists the current safety level in the "green" category meaning the transmission levels are seen as manageable. The dashboard says so far there have been two positive coronavirus cases among the students at SCSU, and one positive case with an employee. There are no students on campus that have been designated quarantined or in isolation. (The most recent data is only through September 8th).

The dashboard is going to be updated every Friday.

System-wide Minnesota State says so far there have been 493 student cases of COVID-19 and 42 employee cases.