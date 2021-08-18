Minnesota State Fair Sets Health Guidance for this Year’s Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Minnesota State Fair has released its health guidance for this year's Great Minnesota Get together.

Vaccinations and masks will not be required, but are strongly encouraged. State Fair officials say they will not require you to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the fair.

They will be offering free vaccines in the North End Event Center during the fair.

They also say mandating masks fairgrounds-wide would be extremely difficult for the organization to enforce. They say particularly when you go inside buildings you should put a mask on, but it won't be required.

But, masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status, if you go to the Care & Assistance and First Aid buildings and the North End Event Center to donate blood or get a vaccine.

If you take public transportation to get to the fair like a shuttle or bus federal regulations require all public transportation passengers to wear masks while they are waiting for an on a bus.

