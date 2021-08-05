Minnesota State Fair Needs to Hire 2,300 Fair-Time Workers

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Minnesota State Fair is fast approaching and officials need to hire a few thousand people to help keep the huge event running.

Approximately 2,300 people need to be hired as fair-time staff members joining the 450 summer staff, and the 80 year-round staff members.

Fair-time employment runs from August 26th through September 6th.

The Minnesota State Fair operates an Employment Center during the months of June through August for applicants who are interested in applying to work the 12 days of the fair.

Upcoming dates with immediate interviews:

Monday, Aug. 9, 4-6 p.m. – All Things Parking, Park & Ride and Public Safety Substations

Includes public safety ambassadors, parking attendants, Park & Ride drivers, Park & Ride lot attendants

Day, evening and overnight shifts available.

Wage starts at $10.25/hr.

Position examples:

Park & Ride Lot Attendant: Assist guests at the areas in the shuttle parking lots; assist guests getting on and off the bus; provide customer service, such as helping guests with directions, etc.

Parking Attendant: Direct cars or motorcycles to parking areas in various lots

Public Safety Ambassador: Assist with directing guests and traffic on the fairgrounds; assist at gates at close; guard locations

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 4-6 p.m. – All Things Tickets & More

Includes gate and attraction ticket sellers and ticket takers; Grandstand elevator operator

Morning, afternoon, evening and overnight shifts available.

Wage starts at $10.25/hr.

Position examples:

Admissions: Scan tickets at entrance gates. Must be outgoing, welcoming and assertive while maintaining a positive attitude. Must be able to stand for long periods of time in all types of weather. Must be able to handle both busy and slower periods during a shift.

Attraction Ticket Takers: Take tickets on attractions such as the Skyride, Ye Old Mill, Space Tower, Giant Slide, etc.

Gate Ticket Sales: Sell tickets at the gates. Tasks include cash handling, counting money without a register, simple math, computerized ticket and interacting with customers. Must be able to stand for long periods of time, interact with guests in a respectful manner and perform math skills without a register.

Elevator Operator: Operate the elevator located at the Grandstand. Tasks include talking with people in line to use the elevator, providing customer service and ability to handle difficult situations. Must be able to stand for the entire shift.

Public Safety Officer: If you are interested in applying to be a public safety officer, email employment@mnstatefair.org to request a registration form.

