UNDATED (WJON News) -- Many Minnesotans, along with residents in several other Midwestern states, are busy digging out from the latest round of snow that fell from late Friday night and through the day on Saturday.

Snow totals around Minnesota from the National Weather Service:

Rochester - 8.5"

Stewartville - 8.0"

Preston - 8.0"

Harmony - 7.8"

Fairmont - 7.5"

Two Harbors - 6.7"

Chanhassen - 6.5"

Snow totals around Iowa:

Fort Dodge - 15.0"

Stout - 14.3"

Cedar Falls - 14.0"

Ackley - 13.5"

Fairfax - 13.0

If you are doing any traveling on Sunday, you can check the latest statewide road conditions on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the statewide crash totals from 12:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday had 278 crashes with 15 non-life-threatening injuries. There were an additional 238 spin outs and seven jackknifed semis.

Mostly Cloudy skies could give way to some breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon. Cold air arrives this week and will be most noticeable Weds Night into Thursday including another shot at some snow showers.