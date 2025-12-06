UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of western to southern Minnesota for another round of accumulating snow, favoring areas along and south of the Minnesota River.

Snow begins around midday Saturday, ending early Sunday morning.

Three to five inches of accumulation is expected in southern Minnesota, with amounts tapering off to the north. There is still some uncertainty regarding the placement of the heaviest snow, and localized amounts of 6 inches or greater are possible along I-90 and into Iowa.

This round of snow is expected to stay south of St. Cloud. So far this season, St. Cloud has had 8.5 inches of snow. Normally, we'd have about 9.4 inches of snow by this point in the season. So, we're nearly an inch below normal.

A pair of fast-moving Alberta Clipper systems will bring two more rounds of snow to Minnesota early next week. The first clipper, Monday and Monday night, will bring the least snow of the two. A dusting up to a few inches of accumulation is forecast.

The second system, Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, will be the stronger of the two. The potential for several inches of snow is greater with the second system, which may lead to travel impacts on Tuesday afternoon and evening.