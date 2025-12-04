UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two separate systems will bring two rounds of light snow to Minnesota over the next few days.

The National Weather Service says light snow will spread across the region by Friday morning, moving east throughout the day.

Though amounts are on the lighter end, there could still be an impact to travel, especially during the morning commute.

The snow is expected to impact the St. Cloud area from about 5:00 a.m. until about 2:00 p.m. on Friday. St. Cloud could see between one and two inches of snow on Friday. Two to three inches of snow is possible north of us in an area from Little Falls to Hinckley.

A second round of snow is likely Saturday, with the greatest amounts expected across southwest Minnesota. This snow could be plowable, especially for areas near the I-90 corridor.

St. Cloud is expected to be on the far northern edge of the second system.

More snow is possible for central Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

St. Cloud has had eight inches of snow so far this season. We are about an inch below normal from where we should be at this point in the season.