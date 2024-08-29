We now know who will be on the ballot in Minnesota vying for the President of the United States of America.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon this week certified the candidates and here's who will be on your ballot:

Major political party candidates:

Non-major political parties:

Get our free mobile app

You can register to vote, find out how to vote on Election Day November 5th, find out other ways to vote or see what's on your ballot at the Secretary of State's Elections and Voting site.