Minnesota Secretary of State Finalizes Presidential Candidates Election List
We now know who will be on the ballot in Minnesota vying for the President of the United States of America.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon this week certified the candidates and here's who will be on your ballot:
Major political party candidates:
- Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party)
- Donald J. Trump and JD Vance (Republican Party)
Non-major political parties:
- Jill Stein and Samson Kpadenou (Green Party)
- Shiva Ayyadurai and Crystal Ellis (Independent)
- Cornel West and Melina Abdullah (Justice For All)
- Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat (Libertarian Party)
- Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia (Socialism and Liberation)
- Rachele Fruit and Dennis Richter (Socialist Workers Party)
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan (We the People)
Get our free mobile app
You can register to vote, find out how to vote on Election Day November 5th, find out other ways to vote or see what's on your ballot at the Secretary of State's Elections and Voting site.