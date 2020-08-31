Minnesota Reports 679 New Case of COVID-19, 25 in Stearns County
ST. PAUL -- Another 679 people have tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The has now been over 75,000 people who have tested positive for the virus since January.
In the tri-county area Stearns County had 25 new cases, Sherburne County had 5 and Benton County had 4.
The state also reported one more death related to COVID-19 bringing Minnesota's death total to 1,817.
MDH says there are 306 people hospitalized, with 131 in the ICU, both down from the day before.
