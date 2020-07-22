Minnesota Records 4 New Deaths Related to COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- Another four people have died from complications related to COVID-19 include a Mille Lacs County resident in their 20's.

The states death total is at 1,552, with 1,192 of those coming from long-term care facilities.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 507 new cases of the virus. Stearns County added 7 new cases, Sherburne County had 3 and Benton County had 1. T

here are 273 people hospitalized with the virus, with 119 in the ICU.

Minnesota has tested over 888,000 people statewide, with nearly 48,000 test results coming back positive.