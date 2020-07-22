Minnesota Records 4 New Deaths Related to COVID-19
ST. PAUL -- Another four people have died from complications related to COVID-19 include a Mille Lacs County resident in their 20's.
The states death total is at 1,552, with 1,192 of those coming from long-term care facilities.
The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 507 new cases of the virus. Stearns County added 7 new cases, Sherburne County had 3 and Benton County had 1. T
here are 273 people hospitalized with the virus, with 119 in the ICU.
Minnesota has tested over 888,000 people statewide, with nearly 48,000 test results coming back positive.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app