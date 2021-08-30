Minnesota Reaches 300 Traffic Deaths, Earliest Since 2007

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 303 people have died so far this year on Minnesota's roads. That compares to 240 as this same time last year.

This is the earliest date the state reached 300 traffic fatalities since 2007 when Minnesota reached 300 deaths on Aug. 7, 2007.

Recent Deaths on Minnesota Roads Include:

A 35-year-old ATV driver speeding down a Kandiyohi county road lost control, ran off the road, hit an approach and overturned.

A 17-year-old male driver and his male passenger died after the driver allegedly exceeded speeds on a St Paul street. The driver ran off the road, hitting a light pole and trees.

A 72-year-old man riding in a vehicle in Baxter died when his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck driver who ran a red light. Drug use is suspected in the pickup driver.

A 64-year-old man, driving a semi on Interstate 94 in Wright County lost control on a curve in a construction zone and rolled over into a ditch.

The First 303 Traffic Fatalities Include: