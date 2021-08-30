Minnesota Reaches 300 Traffic Deaths, Earliest Since 2007
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 303 people have died so far this year on Minnesota's roads. That compares to 240 as this same time last year.
This is the earliest date the state reached 300 traffic fatalities since 2007 when Minnesota reached 300 deaths on Aug. 7, 2007.
Recent Deaths on Minnesota Roads Include:
The First 303 Traffic Fatalities Include:
- 64 motorcyclists compared with 46 reported this time last year.
- 45 pedestrians compared with 26 reported this time last year.
- Four bicyclists compared with six reported this time last year.