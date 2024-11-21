Drought Conditions Improve But Remain in Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The rain this week has made a big dent in our drought, but we still have a long way to go.

The weekly update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 16 percent of Minnesota is still in a Severe Drought, an improvement from 45 percent last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Sixty-five percent of the state is in a Moderate Drought, down from 78 percent a week ago.

And, 99 percent of Minnesota is still listed as being Abnormally Dry. Central Minnesota is in the Abnormally Dry category.

St. Cloud has had 2.08 inches of rain so far in November, which is 1.08 inches above normal. For the fall months, we're up to 3.59 inches of rain, which is 3.03 inches below normal.

Our snow total is at 2.5 inches, which doesn't include the snow yet that fell Tuesday. Normally we'd have about five inches of snow by this point in the season.

Climate Prediction Center

The Climate Prediction Center indicates an above-normal chance for precipitation to end the month next week, but the National Weather Service says the should fall in the form of snow late Sunday into Monday morning.

