ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Another drawing and another big Powerball winner in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $50,000 winner in Monday night's drawing. The ticket was sold at the Holiday StationStore in Monticello.

This comes after the $1 million prize that was won down in Sherburn, Minnesota in Saturday's drawing.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday, so that grows to an estimated $376 million for the next drawing Wednesday night.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.