Minnesota Nearing 500,000 COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota is approaching a half-million positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 1,046 new cases Tuesday.

There now have been 499,962 people in the state who have contracted the virus.

There were 7 more deaths from complications related to the virus bringing the state's total to 6,756.

There were no deaths reported in the tri-county area, but Sherburne County added 27 new cases, Stearns County added 11 and Benton County 6.

Minnesota has now completed more than 7.8-million tests.