Minnesota Man Competing in National Best Warrior Competition
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE -- A Minnesota man is in Nashville this week competing against other National Guard soldiers from across the country.
Arden Hills native Sergeant Richard Carlson is representing the Minnesota Army National Guard at the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition, which runs through Friday.
Carlson is competing against 14 other National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the country.
They will be graded and evaluated on over 30 events that are designed to test the soldier's individual skill and ability to work as a team.
Carlson's training regimen consists of running, rucking, weightlifting, and wrestling. He spends about 20 to 25 hours a week training outside of his regular fitness workouts.
The winner will be named Soldier and Noncommissioned Officers of the year. They'll also represent the Army Guard during the Army's Best Squad Competition later this year.