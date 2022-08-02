Minnesota Man Charged in Deadly Wisconsin River Attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) -- A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river.
Investigators allege that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water.
Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in St. Croix County, which sits along Wisconsin's border with Minnesota.
The family of the victim who died has identified him as 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, of Stillwater, Minnesota.
