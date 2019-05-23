Minnesota Lynx Announce 2019 Roster

Ahead of the season opener on Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx announced their final roster for the 2019 season on Thursday afternoon.

This year’s active roster includes just three returning players: captains Seimone Augustus , Sylvia Fowles , and Danielle Robinson . Three rookies survived training camp and the pre-season shuffle to make the list: Napheesa Collier , Jessica Shepard , and Shao Ting .

Temi Fagbenle is currently playing for Great Britain in the Polish League in Europe and will start the season on the Temporary Suspended List.

Maya Moore , who is taking the 2019 season off, and Kelsey Griffin have been placed on the Full Season Suspended List.

A few notable names missing from the roster include five-time WNBA champion forward Rebekkah Brunson whose status has been questionable following a concussion last season, and forward Cecilia Zandalasini from Italy who also plays in Europe.

2019 MINNESOTA LYNX ROSTER:

Karima Christmas-Kelly F

Odyssey Sims G

Danielle Robinson G

Lexie Brown G

Shao Ting F

Stephanie Talbot F

Jessica Shepard F

Temi Fagbenle C

Kelsey Griffin F

Maya Moore F

Napheesa Collier F

Seimone Augustus G

Sylvia Fowles C

Alaina Coates C

Damiris Dantas F

The Lynx kick off their 21st WNBA season on Saturday at Target Center against the Chicago Sky. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.