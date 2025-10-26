ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- We have another one-million-dollar lottery winner in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a ticket worth $1 million sold at the Casey's General Store in Sherburn, Minnesota, during Saturday night's drawing.

The Powerball jackpot prize was not won, so that grows to an estimated $358 million for the next drawing on Monday.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.