ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A renovated century-old building on St. Cloud's East End is hosting an open house.

Moxie Ladies is celebrating the 104th birthday of its building at 413/415 East St. Germain Street on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. It's next to the recently opened Kitchenette eatery.

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Moxie Ladies LLC bought the old hardware store building in June of 2022 and has been slowly bringing it back to life.

Read More: 100 Year Old Building On East St. Germain St. Getting New Life |

The 12,000 square foot building has four upper-level apartments, two street-level retail spaces, and a 4,000 square foot basement. Three of the four apartments will be available for viewing. Each has an individual design: Bohemian Eclectic, Modern Turn-of-the-Century, and Authentic Turn-of-the-Century. The street-level retail spaces will also be available for tours.

As is the custom of Moxie Ladies, every building is named, and this one is named "Camille".