Catch Local Talent Aaron Clafton At Pioneer Place Concert

Catch Local Talent Aaron Clafton At Pioneer Place Concert

Aaron Clafton/Thomas Sticha

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Country music will be taking over the main stage at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud.

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Sauk Rapids-native Aaron Claftonis is hosting a show next Friday, April 3rd.

The night will open with St. Paul-based country-folk artist Thomas Sticha

Clafton has been writing songs and performing in Nashville for the past several years.  At 16 years old, he landed in the Top 64 of CMT's Music City Madness Competition.  The show will feature stripped-down arrangements that highlight the lyrics and stories behind the songs.  His music includes his debut EP Benton County Lemonade as well as his latest single Fishing With Jesus.  Clafton has opened for artists like Dustin Lynch, Jordan Davis, Jo Dee Messina, and Blackhawk.

2025 Season at the Ledge Amphitheater

It was a jam-packed season at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025 with its earliest show on May 9th, and over 18 shows. Check out the gallery of pictures from most of the concerts.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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