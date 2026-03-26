ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Country music will be taking over the main stage at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud.

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Sauk Rapids-native Aaron Claftonis is hosting a show next Friday, April 3rd.

The night will open with St. Paul-based country-folk artist Thomas Sticha.

Clafton has been writing songs and performing in Nashville for the past several years. At 16 years old, he landed in the Top 64 of CMT's Music City Madness Competition. The show will feature stripped-down arrangements that highlight the lyrics and stories behind the songs. His music includes his debut EP Benton County Lemonade as well as his latest single Fishing With Jesus. Clafton has opened for artists like Dustin Lynch, Jordan Davis, Jo Dee Messina, and Blackhawk.