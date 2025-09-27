ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big Gopher 5 lottery winner in Minnesota on Friday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket sold at Sun Foods in Brooklyn Center. The jackpot was worth $110,000.

The jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing. Drawings are held at 6:17 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tickets are $1 each.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one (1) year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.