While Minnesota shivers in brutal Arctic cold, power crews from the Gopher State are heading East to help power crews who expect to face extensive power outages this weekend.

Minnesota electric co-ops are heading to the state of Virginia this weekend to help with expected power outages from a big storm bearing down on as much as half the American population.

Snow, ice, sleet and bitter cold are threatening everywhere from Texas to New England. And forecasters are expecting extensive power outages because of it.

Minnesota crews prepare to help colleagues in Virginia

Minnesota electric cooperatives are sending some 60 lineworkers from 19 Minnesota electric co-ops.

They're part of a mutual aid effort with the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Minnesota's electric cooperatives pledge to help one another -- and other co-ops -- when their help is needed.

Darrick Moe is the president and CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA). He says, "When a community is hit by severe weather, co-ops don’t hesitate to step up for one another. Our lineworkers are answering that call in Virginia while many are also facing frigid winter conditions here at home."

Among those co-ops responding this weekend are lineworkers from East Central Energy in Braham, Stearns Electric in Melrose, Meeker Energy in Litchfield, Runestone Electric in Alexandria, Todd-Wadena Electric in Wadena and 14 other Minnesota co-ops.

Minnesota lineworkers will help clean-up, restore power

Once the storm moves through, crews will deal with downed lines, replace damaged power poles and get power up and running as fast as possible.

And while these 60 Minnesota power workers will be helping in Virginia, their counterparts back home will be dealing with possible power outages from bitter cold.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

S