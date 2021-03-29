Equipment Failure Cause of West St. Cloud Power Outage

ST. CLOUD -- Underground equipment failure is to blame for a power outage that lasted up to five hours Sunday.

Stearns Electric Association says about 1,160 of its members in the Westwood neighborhood in the West St. Cloud area and a small portion of St. Joseph lost power just after 2:00 a.m.

The cause was a piece of underground apparatus inside one of the underground modules that failed. They say it was challenging to find but once it was located the repairs were made.

The cause of the outage was officially repaired just before 10:00 a.m. although many members had their power fully restored by 7:40 a.m.

Get our free mobile app