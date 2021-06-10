Stearns Electric Asking Members to Conserve Energy in Heat Wave

ST. JOSEPH -- Stearns Electric Association is asking their members to conserve electricity.

The organization says the recent heat and humidity is causing stress on the electric grid.

Some energy saving tips include limit use of large appliances, turn off lights and computers when not in use, keep your shades drawn throughout the day, and use a fan instead of your air conditioner to help circulate air.

Stearns Electric is asking customers to cut back on their energy use until 10:00 p.m. Thursday.