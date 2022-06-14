Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave.

The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.

City officials say the wading pool may have a condensed season though. Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the location may have to close for the season in early August.

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022