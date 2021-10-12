Minnesota Among the Most Energy Efficient States

Minnesota ranks 4th in the United States for energy efficiency according to a recent study done by Wallethub.com. Utah is the most energy efficient followed by New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Rhode Island.

Get our free mobile app

Wallethub says: To gauge the financial impact of doing more with less energy — the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $1,568 on motor fuel and oil — WalletHub compared the auto- and home-energy efficiency in 48 U.S. states. Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from our analysis.

Minnesota scored 2nd best of the 48 states surveyed in home energy efficiency but 26th in auto energy efficiency. Massachusetts is #1 in the survey in auto energy efficiency.