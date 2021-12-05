UPDATE: Power Restored in Benton and Morrison Counties
UNDATED -- A brief power outage affected customers in Morrison and Benton counties Sunday afternoon.
East Central Energy says they have restored power to around 300 customers in that area. The company says the outage began around 3:00 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes after a vehicle hit a guy wire from a utility pole.
East Central Energy asks that if you ever experience an outage you report it via smart hub or by calling 1-800-254-7944.
