Update: 300 ECE Customers Still Without Power

UNDATED -- Some residents in central Minnesota are on their second day now with no power. East Central Energy says they still have about 300 members without electricity.

They say their primary focus Monday will be replacing the more than 50 broken poles. They are confident that all of their members will be restored by the end of the day, but it will likely take all day.

As many as 7,000 of their customers were without power early Sunday morning after a weekend storm with high winds and heavy wet snow moved through the area.