Update: Work Continues to Restore Power to All ECE Members

UNDATED -- High winds and heavy wet snow that moved through late Saturday night is still impacting some residents Tuesday.

East Central Energy says work continues to restore power to 33 of its members, mostly in Morrison County. All remaining outages are directly related to broken poles.

At the height of the power outage on Sunday morning as many as 7,000 of East Central Energy's customers lost power. By Monday morning they had that number down to about 500 thanks to the help of crews from neighboring power companies.