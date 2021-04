UNDATED -- Over 4,900 people in central Minnesota were without power for about an hour on Saturday morning.

East Central Energy reported an outage around 11:00 a.m. affecting customers in the Milaca, Bock, Foreston, and Pease areas. The outage was believed to have been caused by a small animal.

East Central Energy says repair crews had the power back on right around noon.

Get our free mobile app