Power Outage Affecting Thousands of ECE Members

UNDATED -- East Central Energy crews are out working trying to restore power to thousands of their members.

The company says the outages are due to the weather. It went out at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday. East Central Energy posted this message on its Facebook page:

Well, the number of outages has decreased significantly but there is a lot of work to be done. We are currently at approximately 2,600 without power.

Neighboring utilities have come to help with restoration. We are estimating at least 50 broken poles will need to be replaced.

The majority of the outages are in Morrison, Benton, Mille Lacs Counties, Pine, and Aitkin counties.