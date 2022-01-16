UPDATE: Power Back Across Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The power is back on across central Minnesota after nearly 14,000 were without power Sunday morning and afternoon.

Xcel Energy reported multiple power outages around the St. Cloud area starting between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. A second cluster of outages was reported between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

As of 3:00 p.m. power had been restored to customers in Avon, Clear Lake, Clearwater, Cold Spring, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, and Waite Park

The cause of the outage is unknown.

